Carbondale police seek suspect in East Main Street shooting
Carbondale

Carbondale police seek suspect in East Main Street shooting

Carbondale Police are seeking information about a shooting Tuesday on East Main Street.

Officers responded at 5:26 p.m. Tuesday to the 1400 block of East Main Street for reports of shots fired, according to police.

Officers learned there were no injuries but bullets did strike two vehicles in the area, according to a news release from the Carbondale Police Department.

The suspect was described as black, wearing a light blue shirt and armed with a handgun. He left the scene in a dark color Nissan with three other male occupants.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

— The Southern

isaac.smith@thesouthern.com

618-351-5823

On Twitter: @ismithreports

