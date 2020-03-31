Carbondale police seek suspect in Friday shooting

Carbondale Police are looking for a suspect they say was involved in a Friday shooting in which there were no injuries.

Police responded just before 7 p.m. Friday to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of Lewis Lane.

Police are seeking Charles Brooks, 30, of Carbondale, in connection to the shooting. Brooks is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a felon, according to a news release from Carbondale Police Department. Brooks has not been located, police said Tuesday afternoon, and he is considered armed and dangerous.

On Friday, police arrested Deandrae L. Jones, 28, of Cairo, in connection to the shooting, which investigators said was the result of a dispute between two groups of known acquaintances. The shooting caused damage to a vehicle, but there were no injuries.

Anyone with information about Brooks or the incident is asked to call the police department at 618-457-3200.

Police say the investigation is active and ongoing and identities of any remaining suspects are still under investigation.

— The Southern

