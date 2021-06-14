Carbondale police seek suspect in Friday shooting

Police are seeking information about a suspect wanted for shooting at a group of people Friday in Carbondale.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired at 11:17 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Lewis Lane, according to a news release from Carbondale police.
Investigators described the suspect as a black male with no shirt, light colored jeans, and white shoes. The suspect allegedly got into a dispute with a group of known acquaintances, according to the release.
The man walked away before returning a short time later to fire several shots at the group. The release said the man was then seen entering the rear passenger seat of a gray Dodge Avenger, which left in an unknown direction.
There were no injuries reported and anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.
