Carbondale police seek suspect in shooting

Carbondale police are seeking a suspect after a report of a shooting Thursday evening.

According to a Friday news release from Carbondale Police Department, officers responded at 7:10 p.m. Thursday to the 200 block of East Sycamore Street in response to a report of a shooting. Officers identified the suspect as Jalen Cobb, 27, of Carbondale. He remains at large.

Police said Cobb is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about Cobb’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-2677.

While officers were on the scene of the shooting, a witness identified Cobb's vehicle driving in the area. Officers found the vehicle, and initiated a traffic stop. Cobb was not in the vehicle, but officers discovered two handguns and an illegal amount of cannabis in the car. One of the handguns had been reported stolen to another police agency, Carbondale police said.

Officers arrested Courtney Hunter, 21, of Danville, and Jajuan Smith, 22, of Carbondale, on charges of aggravated unlawful use of weapons, possession of a stolen firearm and manufacture/delivery of cannabis. After consulting with the Jackson County State's Attorney, Hunter was incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail and Smith was release with a notice to appear.

Police said there were no injuries reported in the shooting. The investigation is continuing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0