Carbondale police seek suspect in shooting

Carbondale police investigators are seeking a suspect in a Wednesday evening shooting.

According to a news release from Carbondale Police Department, officers responded to the area of the 1500 block of West Walnut Street just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday regarding a report of someone shooting from a vehicle. During their investigation, police learned the suspect fired several gunshots from a white sport utility vehicle toward another moving vehicle on the road.

Police said the suspect vehicle fled from the area and sideswiped a parked vehicle. Witnesses told police they last saw the vehicle traveling south on South Dixon Avenue.

The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt. The suspect vehicle is possibly an early 2000s Suburban with possible passenger side damage as a result of striking the parked vehicle after the shooting. The suspect vehicle is also believed to have some pre-existing damage to the driver's side rear bumper, police said.

No one was injured in the incident, according to the news release.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-2677.

