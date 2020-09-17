Carbondale Police seek suspect who stole pickup truck, crashed it

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — Police are seeking information about two car thefts in the early morning hours Thursday.

A news release from the Carbondale Police Department said that officers responded at about 2:25 a.m. Thursday to the 300 block of South Emerald Lane in response to reports of a stolen pickup truck.

Officers later located the vehicle and tried to stop it, but the driver fled from officers, as did the driver of an Oldsmobile Aurora. According to the release, both vehicles then went in different directions in the area of West Main and North Almond streets. The release said the truck crashed into a utility pole in the 300 block of West Pecan and the driver, described as a Black male wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt and black shorts, fled northbound on foot.

The Oldsmobile was later discovered unoccupied in the intersection of West Chestnut and North Michaels streets, and police said it had been stolen from the 300 block of South Plover. According to the release, the investigation revealed that both vehicles were stolen after being left unlocked with keys available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-2677.

