Carbondale police seek suspects in identity theft

Carbondale Police Department is seeking suspects connected to an identity theft case.
According to a news release from the department, police were made aware on Thursday of two suspicious people who were trying to steal items from a person's mailbox and car. The victim's personal data was hacked at his workplace, police said, and suspects filed for unemployment in the victim's name. Police said it is believed the suspects came to the victim's house looking for unemployment benefits in the mailbox.
Police described the suspects as a white male, 6 feet 5 inches tall, with a red beard and a gray hooded sweatshirt; and a Black male with long dreadlocks wearing a blue T-shirt with red sleeves and baggy jeans. The victim confronted the suspects and they fled in a cream-colored Chrysler 300, police said.
Anyone with information about the incident at the suspects is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.
— The Southern
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.