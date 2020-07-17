Carbondale Police seek teenage suspect in armed robbery

Carbondale Police are investigating after a person was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday on College Street.
According to a Friday news release from Carbondale Police Department, officers received a report of an armed robbery in the 400 block of East College Street at about 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Police said a victim was approached by a suspect who appeared to be a teenager, who displayed a firearm and took property from the victim. The suspect is described as a Black male, about 16 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 pounds, with short dreadlocks and wearing blue shorts. He has several tattoos, according to police, including one on his neck. The suspect was accompanied by two other Black males, police said, but they did not provide a detailed description of either of them.
The victim fled after the incident. No injuries were reported in connection to the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 618-457-3200.
— The Southern
