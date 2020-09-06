Carbondale Police: Two shot during disturbance early Sunday

CARBONDALE — Carbondale Police officers responded to a report of shots fired at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday at an apartment complex on the 900 block of West Sycamore Street in Carbondale.
Officers found two victims with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the police department. The victims were then taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment of their injuries.
Greg Wendt, of Carbondale, was visiting a friend next door when he said he heard multiple shots fired — possibly from two different weapons — and subsequent yelling. Shortly after, he said, he heard footsteps running northbound on Oakland Avenue toward West Sycamore Street and law enforcement officials arrived shortly after along with medical personnel.
Multiple Carbondale Police vehicles surrounded the apartment complex as officers, equipped with flashlights, searched the exterior of the building and a first-floor apartment. Three bullet holes were visible on the street-facing side of the building. Additional police vehicles were parked around the block as they investigated the scene.
The investigation revealed there was a disturbance involving acquaintances when the shots were fired, according to the release. Officials said they currently do not have any suspect information to provide and the investigation is active and ongoing.
Individuals with information about this incident are encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-2677 or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at 618-687-2677.
