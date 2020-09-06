Carbondale Police: Two shot during disturbance early Sunday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — Carbondale Police officers responded to a report of shots fired at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday at an apartment complex on the 900 block of West Sycamore Street in Carbondale.

Officers found two victims with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the police department. The victims were then taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment of their injuries.

Greg Wendt, of Carbondale, was visiting a friend next door when he said he heard multiple shots fired — possibly from two different weapons — and subsequent yelling. Shortly after, he said, he heard footsteps running northbound on Oakland Avenue toward West Sycamore Street and law enforcement officials arrived shortly after along with medical personnel.

Multiple Carbondale Police vehicles surrounded the apartment complex as officers, equipped with flashlights, searched the exterior of the building and a first-floor apartment. Three bullet holes were visible on the street-facing side of the building. Additional police vehicles were parked around the block as they investigated the scene.