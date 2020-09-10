Carbondale postal worker indicted on federal mail embezzlement charge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Carbondale postal worker has resigned after being confronted with charges that she embezzled mail in May.

A Thursday news release from U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois Steven D. Weinhoeft said an indictment was handed down on Tuesday charging Athens A. Shorey, AKA Athens A. DeMartini, 33, of Cobden, with embezzling mail.

According to the release, the indictment alleges that between May 23 and May 27 Shorey embezzled mail that had been entrusted to her for delivery — in total, 13 pieces were taken, some of which were from banks.

The release said after the alleged embezzlement was discovered, Shorey resigned her position with the Postal Service. The release also said that each of the two embezzlement charges comes with a potential five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. She will be arraigned at 10:45 a.m. Sept. 28 at the federal courthouse in Benton.

