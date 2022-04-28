Carbondale shooting leads to a high-speed car chase

CARBONDALE – A vehicle shooting in Carbondale led to a high-speed car chase and crash, police said.

At 7:28 p.m. on Monday police responded to North Illinois Avenue near Charles Road in reference to a report of a single-vehicle traffic crash, according to Carbondale police.

Police learned that a white Chevrolet Malibu and a black Dodge Charger were traveling on West Walnut Street.

Then a person in the Malibu allegedly fired shots from the vehicle toward the occupant of the Charger, police said.

A high-speed chase ensued between the driver of the Malibu and the driver of the Charger.

The chase continued north on North Illinois Avenue and ended with the Malibu crashing south of Charles Road.

After the crash, three people in the Malibu allegedly fled on foot to the east and the driver of the Charger drove away southbound on North Illinois Avenue, police said.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

