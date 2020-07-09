Carbondale shooting leads to traffic stop; driver arrested on unlawful use of weapon charge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 20-year-old from Marion was arrested in Carbondale on Wednesday night after police responded to a report of shots fired.

According to a Thursday news release from Carbondale Police Department, officers responded just before midnight Wednesday night to the 200 block of East Larch Street in response to a report of shots fired. Officers found a vehicle and residence had been struck by multiple bullets. There were no injuries reported.

Then, just before 2 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 1000 block of North Robert A. Stalls for another report of shots fired. Officers found a vehicle had been hit by gunshots, but again, no injuries were reported.

Police believe both incidents to be related and that they are part of an ongoing dispute among acquaintances. They didn't provide any suspect information regarding either of the two incidents.

While responding to the shots fired call on Robert A. Stalls, officers observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed away from the scene of the shooting. Police said the driver disregarded a traffic control device. Officers stopped the vehicle and arrested the driver, Ferontay D. Johnson, 20, of Marion on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and obstructing justice.