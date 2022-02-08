Carbondale shooting victim hospitalized after confrontation with minor, cops say

CARBONDALE – A shooting victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after an alleged confrontation with a minor Friday.

During an investigation into a shooting last week where one individual was injured, police identified the alleged suspect as a 14-year-old male minor from Carbondale.

Police responded to the report of a shooting victim at 5:42 p.m. on Feb. 4 near the 500 block of South Graham Street, police said.

At the scene, officers learned the victim had confronted the suspect for allegedly trespassing on the property, police said.

During the confrontation, the suspect allegedly fired several times at the victim before fleeing from the area on foot, police said.

The victim received a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment, police said.

The Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office is handling the case for prosecution.

The investigation is still active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121. They can also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.