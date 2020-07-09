Carbondale virtual town hall meeting continues conversation about police reform

Among the first questions was about a requirement that Carbondale Police officers live in town. Burnside said while this would be ideal, it also can be limiting to the applicant pool for jobs. An easement was suggested that would give buffer time for officers new to the area to find a place in town. Haley later in the evening stressed how important it is that officers live in the communities they serve.

To the question of whether Carbondale has found more efficient models for handling nonviolent 911 calls than having officers respond, Carbondale City Manager Gary Williams and Chief Grubbs said that having a mental health response team to respond with officers would be great. But limits in resources to hire them are an issue, as are the number of beds for mental health patients — Williams pointed out that Illinois has been a leader in defunding mental health in recent decades.

“We’ve got to have state and federal assistance,” Grubbs said of the need to fund mental health services.

When asked about citizen oversight of the department, city officials said there was nothing official outside of complaint forms and the city’s Human Relations Commission. However, Williams said he would be open to creating a board that had subpoenaing powers “if that’s what the community wants.”