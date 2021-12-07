 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Carbondale woman arrested in alleged connection to gunshot reports

  • 0

CARBONDALE – A Carbondale woman has been arrested in connection with reports of gunshots.

Officers responded at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, to the 600 block of West Cherry Street because of reports of gunshots.

Upon arriving, police located Mikalean Barr, 28 of Carbondale, in the 600 block of West Mill Street near a disabled vehicle.

A witness claims to have seen Barr discard a bag prior to officers arriving, police said.

Officers located the bag and allegedly found a stolen firearm and controlled substances, police said.

A second allegedly stolen firearm was located in the disabled car near Barr, police said.

The investigation allegedly showed that Barr and a male fired several shots at acquaintances and then fled the scene, police said.

Two of the bullets struck an occupied car, but no one was injured.

People are also reading…

Barr has been charged with one each of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

She was incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail.

No information has been given about the male suspect at this time.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121. 

Dr. Anthony Fauci is reportedly optimistic about the lack of severity found in cases of the Omicron variant thus far. 

makayla.holder@thesouthern.com

618-579-4620

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Parents face charges

Parents face charges

PONTIAC, Mich. — A prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges Friday against the parents of a teen accused of killing four students at a Michigan high school, saying they failed to intervene on the day of the tragedy despite being confronted with a drawing and chilling message — "blood everywhere" — that was found at the boy's desk.

Watch Now: Related Video

Indonesian president promises to widen volcano evacuation efforts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News