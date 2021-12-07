Carbondale woman arrested in alleged connection to gunshot reports

CARBONDALE – A Carbondale woman has been arrested in connection with reports of gunshots.

Officers responded at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, to the 600 block of West Cherry Street because of reports of gunshots.

Upon arriving, police located Mikalean Barr, 28 of Carbondale, in the 600 block of West Mill Street near a disabled vehicle.

A witness claims to have seen Barr discard a bag prior to officers arriving, police said.

Officers located the bag and allegedly found a stolen firearm and controlled substances, police said.

A second allegedly stolen firearm was located in the disabled car near Barr, police said.

The investigation allegedly showed that Barr and a male fired several shots at acquaintances and then fled the scene, police said.

Two of the bullets struck an occupied car, but no one was injured.

Barr has been charged with one each of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

She was incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail.

No information has been given about the male suspect at this time.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0