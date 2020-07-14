Carbondale woman arrested in string of car thefts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Carbondale woman was arrested in relation to a string of car thefts that have happened over the last two weeks, according to a Tuesday news release from Carbondale Police Department.

The news release states Bridgett R. Hart, 33, was located during a traffic stop in one of the stolen vehicles and was arrested. She is charged with two counts of motor vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and driving while license suspended in relation to the car thefts. Police said three different vehicles had been stolen over the last two weeks in various locations around Carbondale.

Hart is also charged with criminal trespass to property in relation to a separate incident that occurred "recently" in the 300 block of West Elm Street, but police did not give any further information about that separate incident.

Hart was incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail. All of the stolen vehicles were returned to their owners. The investigations into the incidents continue, police said, and they asked that anyone with information about these incidents call the police department at 618-457-3200.

— The Southern

