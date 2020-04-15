Carbondale woman facing stolen vehicle charge, others after Monday traffic incident

A Carbondale woman faces multiple charges after she refused to stop for Carbondale Police.
A news release Wednesday said officers responded Monday to reports of reckless driving along the 2400 block of West Main Street.
Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued driving. The release said eventually the driver of the vehicle, Lisa N. Chumley, 36, struck an embankment causing the vehicle to become stuck in the 300 block of North Wall Street.
Chumley was arrested without further incident. In the course of the investigation, officers learned the vehicle Chumley was driving had been reported stolen in Murphysboro. The release said she was charged with aggravated fleeing to elude, possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving, disobeying a traffic control device, and driving the wrong way on a one way street.
Chumley is being held in the Jackson County Jail.
— The Southern
