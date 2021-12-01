Carmi attempted homicide suspect arrested after car chase in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG - An attempted homicide suspect is in custody after allegedly attempting to hit police cars while fleeing Monday, police said.

The Carmi Police Department notified Harrisburg police at 9:02 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, that they were investigating an attempted homicide and that they believed the suspect, Tony Buckman, 24 of Carmi, was heading to a Harrisburg address in a red Jeep, police said.

Harrisburg Officer Mike Stover located the suspect vehicle entering Harrisburg on Route 45 North at 9:51 p.m., police said.

Officers said they attempted to conduct a high-risk stop near the intersection of Route 45 and Sloan Street after verifying it was the correct vehicle with a registration check.

Once officers made verbal contact with the occupants of the vehicle, the driver allegedly fled causing a vehicle pursuit, police said.

The driver allegedly swerved at oncoming officers in an attempt to strike them head on during the pursuit, police said.

The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into a brick wall near the location of the initial stop.

A short foot pursuit of the suspect took place before police took Buckman into custody in the Sonic parking lot, police said.

Officers allegedly found 44 grams of meth on Buckman’s person, police said.

Police also arrested a 17-year-old male juvenile during this investigation who was in possession of a handgun, police said.

Buckman was charged with the following: one count of each possession of methamphetamine (15-100 grams), aggravated assault and criminal damage to state supported property; and two counts of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

