Carterville man arrested in connection to local bank robbery

CARTERVILLE - A suspect is in custody in connection with Monday’s bank robbery in Carterville, according to a news release.
Craig Wright, 38 of Carterville, has been taken into custody and charged with robbery after the First Mid Bank & Trust was robbed on Monday, November 8, according to the Carterville Police Department.
Police responded to a bank robbery call at 2:22 p.m. Monday at the First Mid Bank 300 S. Division St. Carterville.
The police departments of Carterville, Crainville and Cambria all responded to the scene.
No injuries occurred during the robbery, police said.
No further details were immediately available.
