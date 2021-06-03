Carterville man wanted in armed robbery

CARBONDALE — Police are seeking the public's help in locating a 19-year-old Carterville man accused in an armed robbery.

Quantez D. McGee, is currently wanted out of Jackson County for the original charge of armed robbery.

McGee was described as black, male, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and 146 lbs.

Police said McGee has short hair and a goatee and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of McGee is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.

You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).

Anonymous tips may also be made by selecting the “Crime Stoppers” tab located on the main page of this website. Please help yourself, along with your county, its communities and the university campus by using these numbers if you witness, or have any information pertaining to, a crime.

Cash rewards for information which leads to an arrest are also made anonymously. Remember, crime doesn’t pay, but Crime Stoppers does.