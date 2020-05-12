You are the owner of this article.
Carterville police officer tests positive for COVID-19
A Carterville police officer has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Tuesday statement from Mayor Brad Robinson.

Robinson said the officer is recovering at home in isolation and does not require hospitalization. The officer's identity and specific work responsibilities won't be released, Robinson said, to protect the person's privacy.

The employees of the Carterville Police Department are being tested for the virus "and the appropriate precautions are being taken within the department," Robinson said.

Robinson said the officer will not return to work until the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department says it is appropriate.

Robinson said the city has prepared for the possibility of an employee testing positive for the virus. 

"I want to reassure the community that we remain fully capable of delivering public safety services," he said.

