Carterville police shoot, kill man on porch after he allegedly raised shotgun at officers
Carterville police shoot, kill man on porch after he allegedly raised shotgun at officers

A Carterville man died Tuesday after an encounter with police when he was found outside a residence with a shotgun.

Information from the Illinois State Police, the agency handling the investigation of the police shooting, said Carterville officers were called to the 200 block of Dobson Street in Carterville for a report of a man with a gun.

A preliminary investigation by ISP revealed two Carterville officers found the man with a shotgun on a front porch.

When officers “repeatedly ordered the man to put down the shotgun," he instead allegedly raised the gun towards officers, according to the ISP report.

The man was identified as 52-year-old Carterville resident Joseph D. McGrath. He was shot by police and later died from his injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Williamson County Coroner. The police officers were uninjured, according to the ISP.

A request for comment from the Carterville Police Department went unanswered Wednesday morning.

— Isaac Smith

isaac.smith@thesouthern.com

618-351-5823

On Twitter: @ismithreports

