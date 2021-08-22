Chancellor Lane: 'We are heartbroken' after SIU student is fatally shot; 3 other people injured

Zachary Romero, a neighbor who said he witnessed the shooting from his window, said he saw a group of people gathered around a car on the corner and then heard two separate volleys of gunshots.

“Then the people by the car started screaming and freaking out and I heard people say 'call the cops',” Romero said.

Romero said he called 911 at 3:10 a.m. and that police showed up minutes later. He said there were around 20 people gathered near the car.

SIU Chancellor Austin Lane released the following statement to The Southern regarding the incident:

“We are heartbroken to lose a member of the Saluki family and extend our deepest condolences to her family and friends," Lane said.

He said SIU is assisting police with the investigation.