 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chancellor Lane: 'We are heartbroken' after SIU student is fatally shot; 3 other people injured
0 comments
breaking top story urgent

Chancellor Lane: 'We are heartbroken' after SIU student is fatally shot; 3 other people injured

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
police file
Getty Images

CARBONDALE — A female SIU student was fatally shot during the overnight hours Sunday at a party just after the first week of classes for the fall semester.

The Carbondale Police Department is investigating the shooting, which occurred at 501 W. Cherry, according to an email alert sent by SIU's Department of Public Safety.

Police responded at 3:12 a.m. Sunday to the area in response to shots fired at a residence where a party was taking place, according to a news release from the Carbondale Police Department. 

SIU students and non-students were in attendance at the party, police said. 

Officers said they found a gunshot victim — later identified as a student — and attempted to save her life, but she was later pronounced dead at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. 

While officers were at the hospital, three other gunshot victims came into the ER with gunshot wounds that were not life threatening, officers said. The victims came on their own to the ER and from the same location as the shooting, police said. 

The girl's family has been notified, according to the SIU campus police alert. 

Her identity is not being released until notification of next of kin is complete, Carbondale police said. 

Zachary Romero, a neighbor who said he witnessed the shooting from his window, said he saw a group of people gathered around a car on the corner and then heard two separate volleys of gunshots. 

“Then the people by the car started screaming and freaking out and I heard people say 'call the cops',” Romero said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Romero said he called 911 at 3:10 a.m. and that police showed up minutes later. He said there were around 20 people gathered near the car.

SIU Chancellor Austin Lane released the following statement to The Southern regarding the incident: 

“We are heartbroken to lose a member of the Saluki family and extend our deepest condolences to her family and friends," Lane said.

He said SIU is assisting police with the investigation.

"We understand this will come as a shock to many of our students. If they are feeling anxious or have other mental health concerns, Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) is available to help them, and our counselors in residence will be available today until 9 p.m. in Baldwin Hall and 3-9 p.m. in Grinnell Hall for immediate walk-in appointments. As we mourn this loss in our community, we will keep the student’s family and friends in our thoughts," Lane said. 

The chancellor said he met with the family, along with Jennifer Jones-Hall, interim vice chancellor for student affairs and dean of students, and Wendell Williams, associate chancellor for enrollment management, according to Kim Rendfeld, director of communications for SIU. 

The university will have a commemoration this week, and the chancellor will attend that event, Rendfeld said.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).

The Southern has confirmed a candlelight vigil and balloon release will be held Sunday night to honor the student, according to social media. This event will be held at 7 p.m. at Davies hall on the SIUC campus and is organized by students.

This story is developing. Check back later for updates.  

Kids are heading back to class across the country, learning in person this year. But COVID-19 is forcing some students to quarantine, and others to close school doors. This all comes as a handful of states go against CDC guidance for universal masking, and the federal government threatens to step in. "I have no problem if you wear your mask and if you want to stay home because you're scared. Please do so. That is your right and your choice, and I would like the same choice for my child," said parent Megan Collins. "Personal choice ends when pubic health begins," said Damaris Allen.Three more school districts in Florida -- Hillsborough, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade Public Schools -- joined Alachua and Broward County Public Schools defying state orders that leave the decision with parents. The latter two are already under investigation by the Florida State Board of Education.The potential repercussions could have implications financially and for school board seats. "We have to have the autonomy to make the decisions that are in the best interest of our students in a health crisis," said Vickie Cartwright, Ph.D., the interim superintendent of Broward County Public Schools. "I certainly think it takes away local control of the school district and it feels very much as a form of retaliation and punitive," said Carlee Simon, Ph.D., the superintendent of Alachua County Public Schools. The U.S. Secretary of Education offering support to educators and noting the agency sent letters to states prohibiting universal mask mandates, including Florida, Texas, Arizona, Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah on the list."You have all these problems and yet the White House and Biden their number one issue is they're so intent on having the governor force kindergarteners, first graders to have to wear masks for 8 hours a day," said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. "They want to take that decision away from the parent and they want to vest that in local government."This week, the White House directed the U.S. Secretary of Education to use its oversight against states standing in the way of schools, the President hinting at legal action."As I've said before, if you aren't going to fight COVID-19, at least get out of the way of everyone else who is trying. You know, we're not going to sit by as governors try to block and intimidate educators protecting our children," said President Biden.The new guidance may raise more questions though about the role of states and federal government."It gets kind of fuzzy when you get down to the federal government saying they're going to come in and help local school districts protect the rights of students but in some of those states, Florida in particular, the Governor has the prerogative of dismissing, firing, local elected officials. Now that could also wind up in court actions," said Jay Wolfson, a senior associate dean at the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine. This comes as COVID-19 forces schools to temporarily close down just after opening doors, some in Georgia, Mississippi and Texas. The virus is also forcing other students and staff to stay home.Metro Nashville Public Schools reported nearly 1,000 students quarantined or isolated at last check.Hillsborough County reported nearly 12,000, making up more than 5 percent of its students. Both districts are among those defying state orders. It remains to be seen what repercussions districts face and what if any steps the U.S. Department of Education takes.However, in Illinois where universal masking is required, the State Board of Education said it reduced recognition status to on probation for 34 school districts for not complying.If those districts dont submit an approvable plan, that could lose recognition status. That means loss of access to state funding and state sports participation.
0 comments
0
0
0
3
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Britain Evacuates Afghans from Kabul

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News