Charges brought in Illinois deputy fatal shooting; fundraisers set for deputy's family

WAYNE COUNTY – Charges have been brought against Ray Tate for the alleged fatal shooting of a Wayne County deputy while various organizations raise funds for the family.

Tate, 40, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky has been charged with the first-degree murder of Deputy Sean Riley by the Wayne County State’s Attorney’s Office, Illinois State Police’s Criminal Division Zone 8 said in a release.

Riley was allegedly shot and killed by Tate while responding to a motorist assist call on eastbound Interstate 64 at mile marker 115.

Many are grieving the loss of the deputy, and are holding fundraisers to help aid Riley’s family during this difficult time.

Honoring Riley

Riley’s final ride home was accompanied by several siblings in blue as 40 police vehicles escorted him back home, according to Illinois State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle.

"Please continue to keep his family in your prayers. We appreciate the volume of people along the route that showed their respect for Deputy Riley," Ringle wrote on Twitter.

Several groups have taken Ringle’s message to heart and are accepting donations for Riley’s family.

The Wayne County Ambulance Service is hosting a pork burger and polish sausage fundraiser for Riley’s family on Jan. 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the local Save-A-Lot parking lot.

If you would like to volunteer to help you can message them on the service's Facebook page.

The Bedford Township Fire Department is hosting a drive-through benefit dinner Saturday, Jan. 8, starting at 11 a.m. at the Cisne/Bedford Fire Department.

The Smokin’ Pig near Olney will be donating all tips received during the month of January to Riley’s family.

If you don’t plan on visiting the location, they are also accepting donations through their Venmo @Smokin-Pig-1.

She’s Crazy Customs will be donating a portion of all proceeds made on their page from now until Saturday, Jan. 1.

You can find their page here.

McKenna’s Macarons and More will be raffling off a fully custom cake up to $100 in value. Spots are $10 apiece with an unlimited number of spots available.

You can buy a spot through Venmo, CashApp or Facebook Pay. All details can be found here.

K&M Diner in Fairfield will have a donation box set up for the family through Jan. 8.

The Carmi Christmas Elves will have a light display at the White County Fairgrounds open on New Year’s Eve with all proceeds collected going to Riley’s family.

Through Sunday, Jan. 1, $5 from every ticket sold by Evansville PBR will be sent to the family of Riley.

The Fairfield Spiffy-Cation Facebook page is keeping a running list of various ways to help out Riley’s family. You can view their latest up-to-date list on their page here.

Several individuals, including the Illinois Comptroller and the ISP Director, across Facebook and other platforms have also sent their condolences to Riley’s family.

Illinois Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza released a statement Wednesday morning regarding the death of Riley.

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the death of Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley early this morning," Mendoza said in the release. "As the sister of a Chicago Police detective sergeant, any death of a first responder on duty hits close to home. My family and I will be praying for Deputy Riley’s family as well as for the rest of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department. As the investigation into Deputy Riley’s tragic death continues, I hope that the perpetrator will be caught, and Deputy Riley’s family can feel some sense of justice. I ask that all Illinoisans lift up Deputy Riley’s family in prayer in the days and weeks ahead.”

ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly also extended his heartfelt condolences to all who knew Riley.

“On behalf of the Illinois State Police, I extend my heartfelt condolences to Wayne County Deputy Sean Riley’s family, friends, and brothers and sisters at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office,” Kelly said. “Once again, the Illinois State Police has safely apprehended an alleged cop killer with exceptional professionalism, patience and persistence standing side by side with all Illinois law enforcement through another dark and difficult moment. Mercifully, this incident was concluded with no further harm to first responders, and this defendant will now face justice.”

Riley’s death is the second Illinois law enforcement death to occur within a 24-hour period.

Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge President Chris Southwood issued the following statement regarding the on-duty shooting deaths on Dec. 29.

“In less than 24 hours we have lost two of the state's finest public servants, both dedicated officers whose murders are a senseless, reprehensible stain on humanity during what should be a season of peace,” Southwood said. “As we enter a new year we urge all Illinoisans to grieve alongside these officers' families, and to let all who will listen know that we will no longer tolerate an environment where wearing a badge makes you a target.”

The incident

ISP DCI Zone 8 announced Wednesday evening they will lead the investigation into Tate's alleged killing of Wayne County Sheriff's Deputy Riley.

At about 5 a.m. Wednesday, ISP DCI Zone 8 was requested to assist with a shooting involving an officer. Preliminary reports indicate that Riley was dispatched for a motorist assist call on eastbound Interstate 64 at mile marker 115.

A short time later, another responding officer located Riley dead at the scene. The deputy's squad car was missing, and then located abandoned a short time later just east of the scene.

ISP said it's believed the suspect, Tate, 40, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, carjacked a semitrailer near where Riley’s squad car was located.

The driver of the semitrailer said he was held against his will and drove Tate to a gas station in St. Peters, Missouri, police said.

While in Missouri, a series of carjackings, robberies and shootings occurred, police said.

Tate allegedly traveled back into Illinois with a kidnapped victim in another stolen vehicle, ISP said. That stolen vehicle was located at a residence in rural Carlyle.

Police say Tate committed a home invasion and took the homeowner and the kidnapped victim hostage at a residence in rural Clinton County.

At 1:42 p.m., ISP S.W.A.T. officers made entry into the residence and took Tate into custody without incident. The homeowner and kidnapped victim were located uninjured.

After a manhunt that lasted several hours, Tate was taken in custody and transported to the Clinton County Jail.

ISP Sgt. Todd Ringle said Riley’s autopsy has been completed.

The Illinois State Police was assisted by multiple agencies in southern Illinois and eastern Missouri that worked together to locate Tate.

Anyone with information should contact the Illinois State Police at 217-524-2500.

Katie Kull of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0