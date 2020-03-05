Chief justice seeks $1.6 million in tech upgrades to better connect Illinois' courts

“However, the current system for collecting data has become obsolete, resulting in data that is often unreliable,” Burke said. “As we move forward, the data collected by the Judicial Branch — and the speed and accuracy with which it can be accessed — will only continue to grow in importance.”

Hoffman Estates Democratic Rep. Fred Crespo suggested counties’ participation in e-filing could be set as a “precondition” to receive funds from the court.

For the next fiscal year, the high court is asking for $483.3 million, not only for electronic filing, but to continue reimbursing costs paid by local governments. That is just more than $29 million more than what the judicial branch received this fiscal year.

It used its first budget increase in six years last year to fully reimburse counties for salaries and probation services — the first time it was able to do so in 30 years. Statute requires the Supreme Court to refund local governments for those expenses, but after years of not being able to do so, services in some counties were diminished, depending on taxpayers’ ability or local leaders’ willingness to bear the financial burden.