Choate Mental Health employee arrested, charged with official misconduct
Union County

Choate Mental Health employee arrested, charged with official misconduct

After the arrest of a Pulaski woman, the number of Choate Mental Health employees charged this year with crimes associated with their work has risen to nine.

A Tuesday news release from the Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigations said Teresa Smith, 57, of Pulaski, is charged with official misconduct, a Class 3 felony, and obstructing justice, a Class 4 felony. The release said the Class 3 felony has a possible sentence of two to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and the Class 4 felony has a possible sentence of one to three years.

According to the release, staff from Illinois Department of Human Services, which runs Choate, on Feb. 5 requested ISP's Division of Internal Investigations investigate an allegation that a mental health technician battered a resident. After the investigation, the Union County State’s Attorney's Office issued a summons for Smith on Oct. 29 with a required appearance date of Dec. 4 in Union County.

— The Southern

isaac.smith@thesouthern.com

618-351-5823

On Twitter: @ismithreports

