Choate Mental Health employee arrested, charged with official misconduct

After the arrest of a Pulaski woman, the number of Choate Mental Health employees charged this year with crimes associated with their work has risen to nine.

A Tuesday news release from the Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigations said Teresa Smith, 57, of Pulaski, is charged with official misconduct, a Class 3 felony, and obstructing justice, a Class 4 felony. The release said the Class 3 felony has a possible sentence of two to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and the Class 4 felony has a possible sentence of one to three years.

Two investigations lead to arrests of 5 Choate Mental Health employees Two separate investigations led to the arrest of five Choate Mental Health employees on charges of aggravated battery, according to Illinois State Police.

According to the release, staff from Illinois Department of Human Services, which runs Choate, on Feb. 5 requested ISP's Division of Internal Investigations investigate an allegation that a mental health technician battered a resident. After the investigation, the Union County State’s Attorney's Office issued a summons for Smith on Oct. 29 with a required appearance date of Dec. 4 in Union County.

— The Southern

