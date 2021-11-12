 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Franklin County

Christopher man killed in crash; Desoto man left injured

  • Updated
  • 0
police
Getty Images

A Christopher man was killed in a crash Wednesday in Franklin County.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at approximately 10 a.m. Wednesday Nov. 10 reporting a vehicle crash on State Highway 149 at the intersection of Freeman Spur Road, west of West Frankfort.

Woman who was struck by vehicle in Murphysboro has been identified

Evidence revealed a Ford Ranger operated by James Vanhorn, 82 of Christopher, was traveling north on Freeman Spur Road approaching the intersection, police said.

A 2008 Chevrolet van operated by Clifton Bailey, 43 of Desoto, was westbound on State Highway 149 approaching the same intersection.

Vanhorn  proceeded into the intersection, and his vehicle collided with the van, police said.

Carbondale man arrested in connection to home invasion, battery case

In the collision Vanhorn was ejected from the vehicle, and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Bailey was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The crash is still being investigated. Assisting agencies include the West Frankfort Fire Department and Police Department and the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency.

People are also reading…

makayla.holder@thesouthen.com

618-579-4620

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

New Mexico mlitary base town with 27 occupied homes and post office for sale

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News