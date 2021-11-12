Christopher man killed in crash; Desoto man left injured

A Christopher man was killed in a crash Wednesday in Franklin County.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at approximately 10 a.m. Wednesday Nov. 10 reporting a vehicle crash on State Highway 149 at the intersection of Freeman Spur Road, west of West Frankfort.

Evidence revealed a Ford Ranger operated by James Vanhorn, 82 of Christopher, was traveling north on Freeman Spur Road approaching the intersection, police said.

A 2008 Chevrolet van operated by Clifton Bailey, 43 of Desoto, was westbound on State Highway 149 approaching the same intersection.

Vanhorn proceeded into the intersection, and his vehicle collided with the van, police said.

In the collision Vanhorn was ejected from the vehicle, and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Bailey was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The crash is still being investigated. Assisting agencies include the West Frankfort Fire Department and Police Department and the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency.

