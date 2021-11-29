City Council greenlights plans for new $5 million firehouse in Herrin

HERRIN – The Herrin City Council has voted to engage an architectural firm to build a new firehouse that would cost nearly $5 million

The council held a special meeting Nov. 16 where Archimages, an architectural firm, detailed the results of their assessment and deficiency study of the firehouse per the requests of the city.

At subsequent meeting Nov. 22, the council voted to build a new firehouse rather than renovate the current one.

“The council determined that … attempting to renovate the existing structure and bringing it into compliance with prevailing statutory requirements … was not in the best current and long term interest of the community to renovate the existing firehouse,” Mayor Steve Frattini said.

The Herrin Fire Department firehouse was built in 1973.

The age of the building sparked the evaluation as more issues arose.

“Due to the firehouse age of forty-eight years, dated design, capacities, operational efficiencies along with the health, safety and accommodation aspects of personnel; the city engaged an architectural firm to conduct an assessment and deficiency study of the firehouse,” Frattini said.

In the assessment Archimages found a variety of code and ADA requirement violations, potential health hazards and outdated facilities.

They found that the building had unreinforced masonry; the door hardware did not meet current standards; several rooms had too little clearance; and the duct work appeared to have mold within the lining, according to the presentation given by Archimages at the special meeting.

Their assessment found a slew of other issues as well.

Archimages proposed a construction plan that would demolish the current firehouse and build a new one on the two current existing lots.

The plan includes removing the alley that currently separates the two lots on West Oak Street and relocating a new 12,200 square foot firehouse with drive-thru bays and several administrative offices, according to the presentation.

The construction cost for the project will be $3,965,000, according to the presentation.

The total project cost will be $4,938,250 including a 5% contingency fund, a soft cost of 9%, furniture and equipment at $425,000 and the construction cost.

The cost could fluctuate dependent on conversations between Archimages and the city as these estimates were determined by Archimages based on historical data and verbal conversations with consultants.

