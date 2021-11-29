City Council greenlights plans for new $5 million firehouse in Herrin

HERRIN – The Herrin City Council has voted to engage an architectural firm to build a new firehouse that would cost nearly $5 million
The council held a special meeting Nov. 16 where Archimages, an architectural firm, detailed the results of their assessment and deficiency study of the firehouse per the requests of the city.
At subsequent meeting Nov. 22, the council voted to build a new firehouse rather than renovate the current one.
“The council determined that … attempting to renovate the existing structure and bringing it into compliance with prevailing statutory requirements … was not in the best current and long term interest of the community to renovate the existing firehouse,” Mayor Steve Frattini said.
The Herrin Fire Department firehouse was built in 1973.
The age of the building sparked the evaluation as more issues arose.
“Due to the firehouse age of forty-eight years, dated design, capacities, operational efficiencies along with the health, safety and accommodation aspects of personnel; the city engaged an architectural firm to conduct an assessment and deficiency study of the firehouse,” Frattini said.
In the assessment Archimages found a variety of code and ADA requirement violations, potential health hazards and outdated facilities.
They found that the building had unreinforced masonry; the door hardware did not meet current standards; several rooms had too little clearance; and the duct work appeared to have mold within the lining, according to the presentation given by Archimages at the special meeting.
Their assessment found a slew of other issues as well.
Archimages proposed a construction plan that would demolish the current firehouse and build a new one on the two current existing lots.
The plan includes removing the alley that currently separates the two lots on West Oak Street and relocating a new 12,200 square foot firehouse with drive-thru bays and several administrative offices, according to the presentation.
The construction cost for the project will be $3,965,000, according to the presentation.
The total project cost will be $4,938,250 including a 5% contingency fund, a soft cost of 9%, furniture and equipment at $425,000 and the construction cost.
The cost could fluctuate dependent on conversations between Archimages and the city as these estimates were determined by Archimages based on historical data and verbal conversations with consultants.
1 of 10
Illinois Rural Heritage Museum Pinckneyville
The Illinois Rural Heritage Museum in Pinckneyville preserves farm and country living so visitors can remember "the old days."
Helping to relieve the heat and provide fun for children from the Alice Wright Early Childhood Day Care and other children in the neighborhood, Carbondale Fire Department firefighters opened a hydrant at Parrish Park for kids to run through cool water from a fire hose on Wednesday afternoon in Carbondale. According to the National Weather service dangerous heat and humidity is forecast through Sunday. The forecast calls for heat index values over 100 degrees each day from the late morning to late afternoon hours, with peak heat index values pushing 105 degrees or slightly higher in some areas. Actual high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s.
A collection of camping chairs sit ready for Apple Festival Grand Parade watchers in Murphysboro. For years, residents have been "reserving" their spaces by putting chairs along the parade route, often weeks in advance.
Photos: 'The Southern Illinois 100' Part 4 - Iconic Symbols of Our Region
1 of 10
Illinois Rural Heritage Museum Pinckneyville
The Illinois Rural Heritage Museum in Pinckneyville preserves farm and country living so visitors can remember "the old days."
Sarah O'Dell
Zip Line5
Lilly Rudolph, 10, of Murphysboro celebrated her birthday at Shawnee Bluffs Canopy Tour March 29. She and her friends enjoyed the eight zip lines that travel at speeds of up to 42 miles per hour.
Chris Hottensen
Heat
Helping to relieve the heat and provide fun for children from the Alice Wright Early Childhood Day Care and other children in the neighborhood, Carbondale Fire Department firefighters opened a hydrant at Parrish Park for kids to run through cool water from a fire hose on Wednesday afternoon in Carbondale. According to the National Weather service dangerous heat and humidity is forecast through Sunday. The forecast calls for heat index values over 100 degrees each day from the late morning to late afternoon hours, with peak heat index values pushing 105 degrees or slightly higher in some areas. Actual high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
052016-mag-cover-morel.jpg
The morel mushroom is one of the easiest to identify and safest to eat of all wild mushrooms. Morels have a short, specific growing season of just several weeks in spring.
Byron Hetzler
Backyard flowers 032.JPG
Located along the Cache River, Section 8 Woods is a cypress-tupelo swamp.
Les Winkeler, For The Southern
Murphysboro Apple Festival Lawn Chairs
A collection of camping chairs sit ready for Apple Festival Grand Parade watchers in Murphysboro. For years, residents have been "reserving" their spaces by putting chairs along the parade route, often weeks in advance.
LES O'DELL
THE SOUTHERN
031015-nws-siu-debate-1
The SIU debate team practices March 9 on campus.
The Southern File Photo
DINGER BATS
An employee sands the barrel of a bat at the Dinger Bats facility in Ridgway.
THE SOUTHERN FILE PHOTO
Bocce Buddies
Matthew Mifflin throws as his bocce buddy, Andrew Mifflin, looks on during the Kiwanis Bocce Buddy Game Day in Murphysboro in August.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
090314-fea-99-custard
The orange-and-white cone can bring to mind only one place in Southern Illinois: Sesser's famous Custard Stand.