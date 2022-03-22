Colorado man waits jury trail for first-degree murder in Carbondale

CARBONDALE — A Colorado man charged with a 2021 murder has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Freddie Glasser, 43, formerly of Dolores, Colorado, awaits trial in the case. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder – Class M felonies – in the death of Melvin Edwards, according to Judici, an online court records database. Glasser appeared over virtual Zoom video during a Tuesday court hearing at the Jackson County Courthouse for his final pretrial hearing prior to his planned jury trial in May. During the hearing, no comments were made from Glasser’s defense. However, Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez did mention that two new motions may be filed prior to the pending trial date.
Should more motions be filed, additional hearings are likely to be scheduled, according to Judge Ralph Bloodworth. Glasser is expected to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. on May 16 in courtroom two for a status hearing and at 8:15 a.m. on May 23 in the same courtroom for the start of his jury trial, according to online court records. In an earlier meeting on Feb. 17, Glasser had pleaded not guilty to all his charges, according to court records. All Glasser’s charges stem from the May 28, 2021, incident. At approximately 5:40 a.m. Carbondale police responded to a request to assist with an eviction in the 700 block of South Marion Street. Upon arrival, officers located Edwards, 61 of Carbondale, with life-threatening injuries, according to a police news release. Jackson County Ambulance Service arrived and provided life-saving measures at the scene. Edwards was then transported to SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale where he was later pronounced dead, police said. Detectives began to investigate Edwards’ death and identified Glasser as a suspect. Officers located Glasser in the 700 block of South Lewis Lane at approximately 10:20 a.m. and arrested him after he was allegedly trying to enter vehicles, according to police. The Carbondale Police Department was assisted by Illinois State Police, Southern Illinois University Department of Public Safety, Jackson County Coroner and Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or 618-549-COPS.
Photos: Forsaken Egypt, Illinois' Ohio River Valley region
One of the Golconda Lock 51 condos is seen at dawn along the Ohio River in Pope County in 2017.
The Southern File Photo
The Hastie Mining Quarry located in Hardin County.
The Southern File Photo
An abandoned school located in the town of New Burnside in Johnson County.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
An old barn located in Pope County along Illinois 145.
The Southern File Photo
Elizabethtown is shown in a 2017 file photo. Experts say changes to the 2020 census will make hard-to-count communities, especially in rural Southern Illinois, even more difficult to count.
THE SOUTHERN FILE PHOTO
Dollar General stores typically target rural unincorporated areas on well-traveled roads and underserved small towns. This Dollar General store is located in Rosiclare.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
A dilapidated home in Rosiclare.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
The Prince Minerals Rosiclare Plant is now shuttered.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
A abandoned house that is falling down located in Robbs in Johnson County.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
Signs seen along the road in Johnson County.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
The Hardin County Work Camp closed in December 2015.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
A fire tower in the Shawnee National Forest in the town of Simpson in Johnson County.
The Southern File Photo
The Mr. & Mrs. Miner statue honoring fluorspar miners was unveiled June 17, 2017, in Rosiclare. Sculptor David Seagraves created the statue.
THE SOUTHERN FILE PHOTO
The Rock Springs Primitive Baptist Church is located in Johnson County. The church was organized circa 1843.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
The San Damiano Retreat Center occupies two hundred acres on a bluff overlooking the Ohio River.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
A facility where coal is loaded onto barges is seen on the Ohio River in Hardin County.
THE SOUTHERN FILE PHOTO
Brandi Stafford brings coffee to a customer while working at the Golconda Dari-Barr diner Monday morning. Stafford says that it has been busy lately in the mornings at the diner as a result of deer hunting season.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
This is a former rock quarry that is located in Hardin County.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
A man from Metropolis relaxes and watches barges go by on the Ohio River at Joppa in Massac County. He was taking advantage of the mild weather to ride his motorcycle.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
Sunlight breaks through the clouds over the Ohio River looking west towards the Electric Energy Company power plant seen from the river landing at Joppa in Massac County.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
This vacant factory building is located before the entry of Fort Massac State Park. Friends of Fort Massac is working to have the buildings removed in order to create a historic village as a tourist attraction.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
Honeywell’s Metropolis Works facility is pictured in 2017. After it idled the uranium processing facility in 2017, Honeywell announced Tuesday it plans to reopen the plant and hire 160 full-time employees and contractors by the end of next year.
THE SOUTHERN FILE PHOTO
A tax sale property that is located in Joppa.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
This is one of several tax sale properties that has fallen to decay in Massac County.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
A sign that appears to be homemade for a country lane in Dongola in Union County. The lane has several residences on it and dead ends.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
Laura McWilliams of Tamms shops at Michelle's Treasures in Dongola.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
