Colorado man waits jury trail for first-degree murder in Carbondale

CARBONDALE — A Colorado man charged with a 2021 murder has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Freddie Glasser, 43, formerly of Dolores, Colorado, awaits trial in the case.

He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder – Class M felonies – in the death of Melvin Edwards, according to Judici, an online court records database.

Glasser appeared over virtual Zoom video during a Tuesday court hearing at the Jackson County Courthouse for his final pretrial hearing prior to his planned jury trial in May.

During the hearing, no comments were made from Glasser’s defense.

However, Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez did mention that two new motions may be filed prior to the pending trial date.

Should more motions be filed, additional hearings are likely to be scheduled, according to Judge Ralph Bloodworth.

Glasser is expected to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. on May 16 in courtroom two for a status hearing and at 8:15 a.m. on May 23 in the same courtroom for the start of his jury trial, according to online court records.

In an earlier meeting on Feb. 17, Glasser had pleaded not guilty to all his charges, according to court records.

All Glasser’s charges stem from the May 28, 2021, incident.

At approximately 5:40 a.m. Carbondale police responded to a request to assist with an eviction in the 700 block of South Marion Street.

Upon arrival, officers located Edwards, 61 of Carbondale, with life-threatening injuries, according to a police news release.

Jackson County Ambulance Service arrived and provided life-saving measures at the scene.

Edwards was then transported to SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Detectives began to investigate Edwards’ death and identified Glasser as a suspect.

Officers located Glasser in the 700 block of South Lewis Lane at approximately 10:20 a.m. and arrested him after he was allegedly trying to enter vehicles, according to police.

The Carbondale Police Department was assisted by Illinois State Police, Southern Illinois University Department of Public Safety, Jackson County Coroner and Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or 618-549-COPS.

