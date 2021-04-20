Construction company owner ID'd as victim in West Frankfort fatal stabbing

Authorities have identified the victim in last week’s fatal stabbing in West Frankfort as the owner of a local construction company.
Dennis L. Martin, 50, of West Frankfort, was identified by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office as the man Heath M. Dunning allegedly stabbed in the chest on Thursday in rural West Frankfort. Martin was the owner of home construction company DL Martin Solutions in West Frankfort, according to county law enforcement.
Dunning, 33, of Eldorado was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder, according to Franklin County Sheriff David Bartoni’s office.
Support Local Journalism
Deputies were dispatched at about 8:39 p.m. Thursday after receiving reports of a stabbing.
Dunning is being held in lieu of a $2 million bond.
— The Southern
618-351-5823
On Twitter: @ismithreports
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Isaac Smith
Reporter
Isaac Smith is a reporter covering Jackson County.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.