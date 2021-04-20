 Skip to main content
Construction company owner ID'd as West Frankfort fatal stabbing victim
Franklin County

Construction company owner ID'd as West Frankfort fatal stabbing victim

Heath M. Dunning

 Provided by the Franklin County Sheriff

Authorities have identified the victim in last week’s fatal stabbing in West Frankfort as the owner of a local construction company.

Dennis L. Martin, 50, of West Frankfort, was identified by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office as the man Heath M. Dunning allegedly stabbed in the chest on Thursday in rural West Frankfort. Martin was the owner of home construction company DL Martin Solutions in West Frankfort, according to county law enforcement.

Dunning, 33, of Eldorado was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder, according to Franklin County Sheriff David Bartoni’s office.

Deputies were dispatched at about 8:39 p.m. Thursday after receiving reports of a stabbing.

Dunning is being held in lieu of a $2 million bond.

— The Southern

