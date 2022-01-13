Convicted Marion man seeks new trial in criminal sexual assault case

MARION — A Marion man convicted in September of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child has filed a motion for a new trial claiming errors in the case.

David Blue, 44, was convicted on Sept. 21 on two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, class X felonies, and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a class 2 felony, according to Judici, an online local courts database.

Blue’s defense team has filed a motion for a new trial and will appear 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, before the Williamson County Court in courtroom 6 to argue this before Judge Michelle Schafer, according to a news release sent out on behalf of Blue.

Prior to the hearing, Blue’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, will be joined by Blue’s family on the steps of the courthouse at 8:30 a.m. to address the public about their claims.

Bonjean claims Blue has been wrongfully convicted of the sexual assault of a child following an investigation by the Marion Police Department and Illinois Department of Children and Family Services that was “rife with legal and procedural errors based on an incomplete investigation,” according to the news release.

Officials with the Williamson County State's Attorney's Office and the Marion Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday on Blue's claims.

Blue was sentenced on Oct. 18 to six years in prison with credit for time served behind bars awaiting a resolution in his case — out of the potential 60 years, according to Judici.

Court records state one reason he received a lesser sentence was because of his lack of a criminal history.

Blue was found guilty of committing the offenses against a child under the age of 13 after a three-day trial.

Eight witnesses testified against Blue. This included the victim — who needed the support of the State’s Attorney’s support dog Zoey, authorities said in a previously published news release.

“This was a very difficult case, as sexual assaults of children are some of the worst cases we have to handle. We hope this verdict brings a sense of justice to the victim and (the victim's family)," State’s Attorney Brandon Zanotti said in a previous news release.

Zanotti thanked the Marion Police Department, Franklin-Williamson Child Advocacy Center and DFCS for "great work in helping get this case prepared for trial."

