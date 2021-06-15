Cops investigating shooting in rural Grayville, car chase

CARMI — Authorities are investigating a shooting in rural Grayville and a subsequent car chase involving multiple police agencies.

The Illinois State Police's Division of Criminal Investigations Zone 8 was requested Monday afternoon by the White County Sheriff's Department to investigate the incident, according to an agency news release.

The shooting occurred in the 1900 block of County Road 2400 N in Grayville.

Later that evening, a vehicle suspected to have connections to the shooting was located by Mount Carmel law enforcement.

A multi-jurisdictional pursuit led by the Wabash County and involving numerous police agencies was initiated, ending at approximately 9:10 p.m. in southern Lawrence County, police said.

Ashton Harper, 27, was taken into custody by state troopers, police said. The Wabash County Sheriff's Department is leading the investigation into the pursuit and the associated criminal charges, and ISP is investigating the shooting.

Police did not provide a hometown for Harper.

— The Southern

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0