Cops praised for CPR efforts, transporting shooting victim to hospital in borrowed pickup truck

CARBONDALE — Were it not for the quick thinking of a Carbondale officer, Sunday’s shooting that injured three people could have very easily resulted in a fatality.

Carbondale Police Interim Chief Stan Reno said at about 2:45 a.m. Sunday an officer responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of West Cherry Street.

Reno said loud arguing would be heard allegedly coming from a “pop-up party” in a vacant house on the block. While waiting for other officers to arrive, Reno said the responding officer heard gunshots.

“When he hears the gunshots (he) goes ahead and he races toward the residence,” Reno said.

Reno said after finding the victim outside and unresponsive, the officer — with the help of another who had arrived — decided it would be best to use a tarp and move the victim to the road. That way, an ambulance could more quickly transport him to the hospital.

Reno said when officers did not hear or see an ambulance coming because they were all out on other calls, they got creative.

Reno said the officers decided to place the gunshot victim in the bed of the pickup truck and transport him to the hospital themselves.