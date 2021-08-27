 Skip to main content
Cops seek photos, video from anyone who attended party where SIU freshman was fatally shot
Cops seek photos, video from anyone who attended party where SIU freshman was fatally shot

_KEC0015.JPG

A framed photo of Keeshanna Jackson is displayed Sunday during a vigil in her honor at Davies Hall on SIU campus.

 Kallie Cox, The Southern

CARBONDALE — Police are asking anyone who was at the party where SIU freshman Keeshanna Jackson was killed — or at any other party in the city on the night of her death — to share any photos or videos they may have taken.

The shooting left Jackson dead and three others injured Sunday in the 500 block of West Cherry Street.

Jackson was shot and killed at the party at about 3 a.m. Police have since confirmed multiple shooters were involved.

In a news release calling for witness cooperation, Chief Stan Reno said: “We understand that people may be intimidated by providing information to law enforcement, or think they have no information that is of value, but even a photo or video or an observation of people in the area recalled from that night may be the crucial link to bringing justice for Keeshanna and her family."

"Our success in investigating this tragic case is directly related to the willingness of the public to take a stand against senseless violence when they are able and provide information as it is learned," Reno said. 

As of Friday, there was no new suspect information available. The Carbondale Police is working in conjunction with the SIU Carbondale Department of Public Safety, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Illinois State Police and other law enforcement partners to solve the case.

More details about the shooting can be found here.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).

This story is developing. Check back later for updates.  

