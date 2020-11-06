Cops up reward for information on suspect in 2019 fatal Carbondale shooting

One year after the fatal shooting of Keon Lavonte Cooper on the Strip in Carbondale, Carbondale Police doubled the reward for information leading to the capture of the third suspect in the murder.

According to a Friday news release from the department, the reward has been raised to $5,000 for anyone who has information that leads to the arrest of Olando Sheron, who remains at large.

Olando Terrel “TJ” Sheron Jr., 25, is 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 168 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Carbondale Deputy Chief Stan Reno told The Southern in February Sheron is known to live in the Sikeston and Cape Girardeau, Missouri, areas, and the most recent release says Sheron has ties to Chicago, the Lake St. Louis area, Mississippi and Michigan.

Cooper was talking to three men at about 1:20 a.m. Nov. 3, 2019 in a parking lot in the 500 block of South Illinois Avenue in Carbondale when he was shot, police have said. Two of the suspects were armed with handguns, and police indicated they fired at Cooper. Then, the three suspects fled in a black newer model Kia Optima or similar vehicle, police said. The other two suspects have previously been arrested.

