Coroner identifies 23-year-old, 3-year-old and 1-year-old as victims in Zeigler fatal fire

The Franklin County coroner has released the names of the victims in Monday’s deadly house fire in Zeigler.

Coroner Marty Leffler reported the deceased victims are Travis R. Craig, 23, 3-year-old Talen E. Craig, and 1-year-old Legan R. Craig.

Previous reporting by the Associated Press said callers reporting the blaze Monday afternoon in Zeigler originally reported the home was fully engulfed with multiple people still trapped inside.

Firefighters and police officers attempted to enter the home to rescue anyone inside, but were unable to do so, authorities said.

A female was located outside the home, and airlifted from the scene to a burn center, authorities said. Her medical condition was not immediately released.

A firefighter also was injured and was transported to a local hospital before being released.

Leffler’s news release about the incident said causes of death for the three victims were still under investigation. It also said the cause of the fire is still under investigation by local authorities and the State Fire Marshal.

— Isaac Smith

