Crawford County State's Attorney appointed to judge's seat

The Crawford County State's Attorney has been tapped to fill the judge’s seat left vacant when David Overstreet was elected to the Fifth District in the Illinois Appellate Court.

Matthew Hartrich will serve as a judge in the Second Circuit, according to a Monday news release from Chief Judge Thomas Tedeschi. Hartrich will begin June 8. His term will end in December when it will be filled by the winner of the November general election, and Hartrich is running for the seat.

Hartrich has served as the Crawford County State's Attorney since 2012. He has also served as Crawford County public defender from 2005 to 2012.

The Second Judicial Circuit includes Crawford, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jefferson, Lawrence, Richland, Wabash, Wayne, and White counties.

— The Southern

