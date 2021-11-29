 Skip to main content
DCFS, police investigate death of 3-year-old from Christopher

CHRISTOPHER - Multiple agencies are investigating the death of a 3-year-old. 

Christopher police, Illinois State Police and the Illinois Department of Child and Family Services are currently investigating the situation surrounding the death of a 3-year-old from Christopher. 

It happened Nov. 23.

The child was driven by a private vehicle to St. Joseph Memorial Hospital in Murphysboro. They were then flown to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri where the child died, police said.

The investigation is still ongoing.

makayla.holder@thesouthern.com

618-579-4620

