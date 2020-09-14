Death of 28-year-old inmate at Shawnee Correctional Center under investigation

VIENNA — Authorities are investigating the death of a 28-year-old inmate at Shawnee Correctional Center who was scheduled to be released on parole Friday.
Nathan L. Mixon died in custody on Wednesday, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Spokeswoman Lindsey Hess confirmed Mixon’s death to The Southern upon inquiry. The department has not independently issued any information about the death.
Hess said the Johnson County Coroner’s Office would perform an autopsy.
David Rockwell, the coroner, said the autopsy took place late last week, but it can take six to eight weeks to receive results, he said.
Illinois State Police is also involved in the death investigation, Rockwell said.
Kendra Peoples, of Bureau County, said that she is Mixon’s girlfriend and was scheduled to pick him up in Champaign next Friday. He was scheduled for release and planned to take a bus from Vienna. Instead, Peoples said she received a call from the warden last week letting her know that Mixon had died. “They really didn’t tell me much,” she said.
Peoples said she had last spoken to Mixon on Sept. 6. They made arrangements for his release in a few days and he asked how her day had been. “We only had about five minutes,” she said. “We said our ‘I love yous’ and that was it.” Peoples said that if Mixon was sick, he hadn’t mentioned it to her. She said she asked the warden if he had been sick, and he told her no. She was informed an autopsy would be undertaken because it was a sudden death, but Peoples said no other details were provided.
Peoples said the sudden and unexpected loss has been jarring. “He only had eight days to go,” she said.
Mixon was admitted into the IDOC system in November for violating parole related to a previous case in upstate Bureau County.
