Death of 28-year-old inmate at Shawnee Correctional Center under investigation

VIENNA — Authorities are investigating the death of a 28-year-old inmate at Shawnee Correctional Center who was scheduled to be released on parole Friday.

Nathan L. Mixon died in custody on Wednesday, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Spokeswoman Lindsey Hess confirmed Mixon’s death to The Southern upon inquiry. The department has not independently issued any information about the death.

Hess said the Johnson County Coroner’s Office would perform an autopsy.

David Rockwell, the coroner, said the autopsy took place late last week, but it can take six to eight weeks to receive results, he said.

Illinois State Police is also involved in the death investigation, Rockwell said.

Kendra Peoples, of Bureau County, said that she is Mixon’s girlfriend and was scheduled to pick him up in Champaign next Friday. He was scheduled for release and planned to take a bus from Vienna. Instead, Peoples said she received a call from the warden last week letting her know that Mixon had died. “They really didn’t tell me much,” she said.