Details still sparse in slaying of Mishealia Meredith, 19, of Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — No further details have been released in the homicide of 19-year-old Mishealia Meredith and her alleged murderer, Alexander McWilliams, 36, of Harrisburg.
Authorities with Illinois State Police have declined to comment on the status of law enforcement's manhunt for McWilliams, nor would they comment on how McWilliams knew his alleged victim. He is wanted for first-degree murder in the teen’s death.
Court records show McWilliams, of Harrisburg, was charged in 2018 with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery in a Saline County shooting.
In a six-page motion to dismiss filed Nov. 8, 2019, McWilliams’ attorney Allen Roe said the state had violated due process clauses of the constitution in his client's case.
Roe said the state did not provide certain pieces of evidence in the discovery phase of McWilliams’ case, further alleging inconsistent statements from key witnesses as well as video and other exculpatory pieces of evidence were not disclosed to the defense.
A man has been arrested in connection to a July 2018 shooting in Harrisburg.
According to the online court records database Judici, Roe's motion was denied by Judge Walden Morris on Nov. 26, 2019.
However, on April 29, 2020, the court accepted McWilliams' plea of guilty for the lesser charge of obstructing justice.
He was sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, of which he had to serve at least 50%.
However, because he never bonded out after his 2019 capture, he had accrued 385 days of time served in jail to count toward his sentence.
This is what led to his seemingly short stay in prison — just 49 days post-plea.
His warrant for the murder of Meredith would come March 17 of this year — within six months of his release.
Roe declined to comment on his representation of McWilliams in the case and Saline County State’s Attorney Molly Kasiar was not available to comment on how McWilliams’ 2018 case went from attempted first-degree murder to obstructing justice.
Meredith’s body was found in an agricultural field March 14 in rural Gallatin County after she had been reported missing.
McWilliams was named as a suspect by the Illinois State Police later that week.
Gallatin County Coroner Tony Cox told The Southern the initial cause of death was deemed to be a single gunshot wound to the head. The final cause of death will be determined when toxicology and other reports are returned to Cox.
Official details about the case have been few and far between. However, Cox did tell The Southern that the place where Meredith was found was very rural, the nearest home at least half a mile away.
He said he could not think of a reason a person who neither lived nor worked there would have been out there.
Authorities say McWilliams is considered armed and dangerous.
Police cautioned that if a member of the public sees McWilliams or knows his current whereabouts, they should not approach him.
Call 911 immediately, police said.
