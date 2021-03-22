Details still sparse in slaying of Mishealia Meredith, 19, of Harrisburg

He was sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, of which he had to serve at least 50%.

However, because he never bonded out after his 2019 capture, he had accrued 385 days of time served in jail to count toward his sentence.

This is what led to his seemingly short stay in prison — just 49 days post-plea.

His warrant for the murder of Meredith would come March 17 of this year — within six months of his release.

Roe declined to comment on his representation of McWilliams in the case and Saline County State’s Attorney Molly Kasiar was not available to comment on how McWilliams’ 2018 case went from attempted first-degree murder to obstructing justice.

Meredith’s body was found in an agricultural field March 14 in rural Gallatin County after she had been reported missing.

McWilliams was named as a suspect by the Illinois State Police later that week.

Gallatin County Coroner Tony Cox told The Southern the initial cause of death was deemed to be a single gunshot wound to the head. The final cause of death will be determined when toxicology and other reports are returned to Cox.

