Detectives are 'tirelessly' working to solve Keeshanna Jackson case, Carbondale chief says

On Monday, police confirmed multiple shooters were involved in Sunday's incident in which Jackson was killed and three others were wounded.

The Southern is not naming the three individuals who were shot but survived. The victims were a 29-year-old from Marion, a 23-year-old from Murphysboro, and a juvenile victim from Marion.

Authorities are asking anyone who attended the party or who has information about this investigation to contact the department at 618-549-2121, SIU Police at 618-453-3771 or 618-549-COPS where callers can remain anonymous.

In an interview with The Southern on Monday, Jackson County State's Attorney Joe Cervantez urged the public to come forward with any information about Sunday's shooting.

Police say they responded at 3:12 a.m. Sunday to the area in response to shots fired at a residence where a party was taking place, according to a news release from the Carbondale Police Department. SIU students and non-students were in attendance at the party, police said.

Officers said they found a gunshot victim — later identified as Jackson — and attempted to save her life, but she was later pronounced dead at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.