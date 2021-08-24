Detectives are 'tirelessly' working to solve Keeshanna Jackson case, Carbondale chief says

CARBONDALE — The city's police chief said Tuesday his detectives continue to work tirelessly to solve the case of Keeshanna Jackson, the SIU freshman killed this weekend on Cherry Street.
The Carbondale Police Department, with the assistance of SIU's Department of Public Safety and other law enforcement partners, continue to actively investigate the shooting incident, Chief Stan Reno said in a news release.
“I plead for anyone with information to come forward and assist with bringing justice to Keeshanna and her family. Furthermore, I call for an end to the violence in the City as we strive to provide a safe environment for all Carbondale citizens and visitors. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners and the State’s Attorney’s Office to hold offenders accountable," Reno said in a statement.
City Manager Gary Williams said that the city is committed to investigating this incident thoroughly and "we will do everything possible to support the families and loved ones involved."
"We hope to bring accountability and justice to those responsible for this senseless violence. Our thoughts are also with the three victims who sustained non-life-threatening injuries and we wish them speedy recoveries. Carbondale is a great City and we are saddened by the careless acts of few that have impacted so many others," Williams said.
On Monday, police confirmed multiple shooters were involved in Sunday's incident in which Jackson was killed and three others were wounded.
The Southern is not naming the three individuals who were shot but survived. The victims were a 29-year-old from Marion, a 23-year-old from Murphysboro, and a juvenile victim from Marion.
Authorities are asking anyone who attended the party or who has information about this investigation to contact the department at 618-549-2121, SIU Police at 618-453-3771 or 618-549-COPS where callers can remain anonymous.
In an interview with The Southern on Monday, Jackson County State's Attorney Joe Cervantez urged the public to come forward with any information about Sunday's shooting.
Police say they responded at 3:12 a.m. Sunday to the area in response to shots fired at a residence where a party was taking place, according to a news release from the Carbondale Police Department. SIU students and non-students were in attendance at the party, police said.
Officers said they found a gunshot victim — later identified as Jackson — and attempted to save her life, but she was later pronounced dead at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
While officers were at the hospital, three other gunshot victims came into the ER with gunshot wounds that were not life threatening, officers said. The victims came on their own to the ER and from the same location as the shooting, police said.
The Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677) are always available for information where callers can remain anonymous. Anonymous tips may also be made by selecting the “Crime Stoppers” tab located on the main page of this website.
Cash rewards for information which leads to an arrest are also made anonymously.