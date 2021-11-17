 Skip to main content
Do you know this man? FBI wants to identify person in child sex exploitation case

The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying an unknown male who may have information on the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

The initial video of the unknown male with the child was first recorded in June 2020 by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, police said.

In the video, the unknown male was heard speaking English.

Data embedded within the video files indicate that the video was produced between January 2019 and April 2019.

"John Doe 45" was described as a white male with brown hair, a brown moustache and a brown beard, police said.

It is possible that the individual’s appearance may have changed in the years since the video.

Anyone with information can submit a tip online at here, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).  

