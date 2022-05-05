 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Domestic battery suspect arrested after search, incident in rural Ava

JACKSON COUNTY – A domestic battery call led to a search with K-9 units, a drone and a plane Tuesday.

At 1:53 p.m. the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in rural Ava for an alleged aggravated domestic battery, police said.

Before deputies arrived on the scene, the suspect allegedly fled.

The area was then searched by deputies with a drone, a K-9 unit from the Carbondale Police Department and a fixed-winged airplane from the Illinois State Police.

The suspect, identified as Ryan Owens, was found and charged shortly after 9 p.m., police said.

Owens was charged with aggravated domestic battery great bodily harm, aggravated battery and interfering with the report of domestic violence.

Owens was taken to the Jackson County jail where he is awaiting incarceration.

The incident is still under investigation.

makayla.holder@thesouthern.com

1-618-351-5823

