Doughboy statue in Herrin vandalized once again

HERRIN — Vandals recently attempted a hit on the Herrin Doughboy statue, officials from Williamson County discovered Monday morning. The vandals only managed to make a mess of grey paint on the plaza floor which, ironically, looked a lot like pizza dough, but some of the paint made its way onto the base of the statue.

Herrin police could not say what the motive was, but juvenile delinquency is suspected.

Throughout the country, Doughboy statues have been standing targets to vandals with a vendetta against U.S. military, foreign wars, soldiers, capitalism and more.

Numerous acts of vandalism against Doughboy statues have been reported in the past few years, with some even involving the FBI, which indicates at least in some cases, something more sinister than juvenile delinquency.

One such act of vandalism happened in Pittsburg on Memorial Day 2020, where a Doughboy was doused with red paint and Hammer and Sickle icons were doodled all over its base.

Another incident occurred in Florida, just a fortnight before Veteran's Day, where the Doughboy's bayonet was bent.

Another incident involved a Doughboy in Chicago who went MIA for decades before being recovered and restored and placed, fittingly, at the entrance of Soldier Field.

“Herrin, like any other community, is not immune from acts of vandalism,” said Herrin Mayor Steve Frattini. This was not the first attempt on the Doughboy soldier keeping watch over the downtown Herrin City Hall. Some years back the vandals, who were then known to be better marksmen, weaponized rocks against the monument, causing significant damage to the Styrofoam base.

Though Herrin's near 100-year-old Doughboy is just one of more than a hundred standing tall in little towns throughout the country, Mayor Frattini says Herrin's is unique.

“We get a lot of people to stop by and look at it. It is a unique statue, the bronze part of it. There’s a very limited number of that particular casting made. We are fortunate enough to have one of them.” said Frattini. “We consider the Doughboy Plaza here to be a sacred place, and is due all appropriate respects for those who have served in protecting our freedoms and our nation.”

The Doughboy statue commemorates the local heroes of the first World War who sacrificed everything for their country. No one quite knows where the nickname Doughboy came from, but one famous American journalist, H.L. Mencken, theorized that the name came from the practice of American soldiers applying clay to their uniform piping. After a heavy downpour, the clay soon morphed into globs of dough. Hence Doughboy.

The Doughboys once stood up over the trenches on the Western Front, against devastating artillery and unrelenting hail of machine gunfire. Over fifty-thousand American men died and more than two-hundred thousand wounded in the Great War.

The war-hardened Doughboys will endure the paint and pebble barrage.

The City of Herrin is offering a $1,000 reward for information resulting in the arrest and conviction of the culprits. Anonymous tips are welcome, and the first most accurate tip that leads to an arrest or helps resolve the crime may be eligible to receive the cash reward. Contact Herrin Police Department at 618-942-6817.