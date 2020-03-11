Du Quoin State Fair manager arrested after traffic crash in Springfield

Du Quoin State Fair manager Josh Gross was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after a crash in Sangamon County early Tuesday morning.

According to information from Illinois State Police District 9, Joshua R. Gross, 42, of Du Quoin, was traveling north in a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado on Sherman Boulevard onto the ramp of northbound Interstate 55 in Sangamon County at 3 a.m. Tuesday.

A statement from ISP said Gross lost control of the vehicle on the wet roadway and swerved left off the road, striking the ditch with his front middle bumper. The truck then went sideways and hit some small trees and shrubs before coming to a stop.

Gross was cited for failure to wear a seat belt, driving too fast for conditions, improper lane usage and driving under the influence of alcohol. He was taken to the Sangamon County Jail at 3:50 a.m. where he posted bond and was released.

The Southern reached out to the administration of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker for a comment. The Du Quoin State Fair manager position is governor-appointed.

“We are looking into the incident and will take the appropriate disciplinary action,” read an email from Pritzker's office.

— Marilyn Halstead

