Du Quoin woman arrested on charges of identity theft, forgery, mail fraud

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Du Quoin woman is facing charges in Franklin County in relation to an investigation into the theft of U.S. mail, according to a statement from the sheriff.

Franklin County Sheriff David Bartoni said in a Monday news release that Juanita C. Crews, 30, was arrested July 10 after detectives issued a search warrant at her home. Bartoni said there is an ongoing investigation into the theft of mail and the forging of financial documents and other forms of identification.

Crews has been charged with one Class 2 felony count of identity theft, two Class 3 felony counts of forgery, and three Class 3 felony counts of mail fraud. Bartoni said additional charges and arrests are expected.

— The Southern

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0