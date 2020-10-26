 Skip to main content
Early morning fire in Christopher sends 1 to hospital
Franklin County

Early morning fire in Christopher sends 1 to hospital

Christopher Fire

The scene of Monday's fire in the 900 block of South Thomas Street in Christopher.

 Isaac Smith

Authorities are investigating an early Monday morning fire in Christopher that sent one person to the hospital.

A representative from the Christopher Police Department said the call came at around 3:40 a.m. about a fire in the 900 block of South Thomas Street. The representative said one person was taken to the hospital for emergency treatment. The identity of the person is not being released and the house is being treated as a crime scene, the representative said.

The house was still standing Monday, but with visible fire damage throughout.

A representative from the state fire marshal in Springfield said the fire is being investigated and further details cannot be released.

— The Southern

isaac.smith@thesouthern.com

618-351-5823

On Twitter: @ismithreports

