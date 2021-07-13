 Skip to main content
East St. Louis man federally indicted on heroin, fentanyl charges
St. Clair County

East St. Louis man federally indicted on heroin, fentanyl charges

An East St. Louis man was indicted last month on charges of distributing heroin and fentanyl.

Kurt L. Richardson was federally indicted June 22 on two counts distribution of a controlled substance — one for heroin and the other for fentanyl. The indictment alleges the heroin offense occurred May 21, 2020, and the fentanyl offense took place on Aug. 7.

Federal court database Pacer says Richardson was arrested June 30 — he pleaded not guilty that day. Richardson was released on $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear for a 9 a.m. jury trial Aug. 30.

— The Southern

isaac.smith@thesouthern.com

618-351-5823

On Twitter: @ismithreports

