East St. Louis woman accused of conspiring to steal pandemic unemployment benefits

EAST ST. LOUIS — An East St. Louis resident has been federally indicted after she and others allegedly launched a multi-state scheme to steal unemployment benefits.

Talfanita M. Cobb was indicted June 22 on seven charges — three counts of mail fraud, one count conspiracy to commit mail fraud and three counts of aggravated identity theft.

Steven Weinhoeft, U.S. attorney for Illinois’ Southern District, alleges that the crimes occurred Sept. 15 through Jan. 29.

Cobb and others were attempting to game the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation system that gave significant boosts in benefits for those who lost work because of COVID-19, according to the indictment.

The indictment alleges Cobb and others fraudulently applied for FPUC aid in three states.

“It was the object of the conspiracy and scheme to defraud that Cobb and her co-conspirators would receive more than $800,000 from the Arizona DES, more than $45,000 from the Ohio (Department of Jobs and Family Services), and more than $5,000 from the Texas workforce commission, in unemployment benefits, including FPUC payments, using stolen identities,” the indictment says.